Acting legend Chevy Chase was allegedly attacked during an apparent road rage incident earlier this month, where a local New York man kicked Chase and was then arrested.

New York State Police told ABC News that on Feb. 9, the "Caddyshack" star, 74, was traveling near the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge when he was allegedly cut off by another driver, identified by police as Michael Landrio.

"Chase began to follow the vehicle, as well as flash his headlights," police said in a statement. "Both drivers subsequently pulled over."

The statement adds that after the two exchanged words, the 22-year-old Landrio cursed and then "kicked [Chase] in the shoulder."

Landrio was "arrested and charged with Harassment 2nd degree and was released on an appearance ticket."

He is due back in court on March 5.

A request for comment from Chase's rep was not immediately returned to ABC News.

Chase has a few projects he is currently filming or in pre-production for, including "The Last Laugh" opposite Andie MacDowell and Richard Dreyfuss.