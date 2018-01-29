Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a boy

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a son, she announced on Instagram Sunday.

The model revealed the sex of her second child with her singer husband on Sunday, as the two made their way to the Grammy Awards in New York City.

"mama and her baby boy," she wrote, next to a picture of her draped in a silver gown while touching her belly.

In November, Teigen, 32, and Legend, 39, told fans via Instagram they were expecting another baby. Teigen gave birth to their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016, after undergoing fertility treatments. In addition to being open about her struggle to conceive, Teigen was also candid about battling postpartum depression and anxiety after the birth of her daughter.

"I didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need. But postpartum does not discriminate," Teigen wrote in Glamour last March. "I'm speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don't want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone."

