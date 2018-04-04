Good genes aren't the only reason Kaia and Presley Gerber are two of the hottest up-and-coming models today.

They've got their supermodel mom Cindy Crawford to help steer their careers.

"Eventually I want to empower them to be in charge of their own careers, but they’re not ready for that yet. Right now they’re mostly, 'Mom, just tell me what to do,'" Crawford, 52, revealed in the May issue of Town & Country.

Victor Demarchelier

Their mom is also looking out for them in an industry that has seen its share of #MeToo stories.

"I’m really lucky because I don’t have a #MeToo story," Crawford told the magazine. "As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry. But let’s be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids."

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Spotify

Crawford is making sure her kids know how to say no too -- something she didn't always feel comfortable doing as a young model.

"I’ve done nude photos, lots. The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into," she said. "I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here.’"

Victor Demarchelier

Along with husband Rande Gerber, who was also a model, Crawford has tried to instill Presley, 18, and Kaia, 16, with moral values.

"Kids don’t always listen, but they are always watching what you do," she said. "If you’re polite to people, they learn to be polite. If you make family time a priority, they don’t even question spending time together."

The family of four is known for being close.

Crawford confessed that she speaks to her daughter at least once a day and they text. "If she doesn’t text me back within 15 minutes, I do one in all caps and a lot of exclamation points. Just respond, OK? Or else I’m going to track you through your Uber account," she said.