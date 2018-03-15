How college students inspired Tina Fey to write a 'Mean Girls' musical

Fans have a bunch of copyright-infringing college guys to thank for the new "Mean Girls" Broadway musical.

According to Tina Fey, who wrote the original screenplay for the 2004 film, she was motivated to bring the movie from screen to stage after seeing stage versions start to pop up on college campuses.

“I started seeing like, college guys writing their version of it -- illegally -- and I was like, 'Oh heck no!'” Fey told ABC News. “I was like, 'I’ve done too many different drafts of this screenplay for some junior boy in college to write this.'”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Fey, 47, went to producer Lorne Michaels and Paramount with the idea to turn the movie, which starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, into a play, and they gave her the green light. The Broadway version is slightly updated for today’s audience -- more specifically, it incorporates social media where the original film didn’t.

“The show really is not about social media," she said. "It’s about human beings and what we do to each other.”

As for what she hopes audiences will take away from the show, Fey said she wants them to have a “fantastically entertaining night at the theater” and to have “a positive feeling on the way out.”

“I think the show provides a lot of laughs and a lot of great music and a lot of incredible performances from these young people singing their faces off, dancing their faces off,” she said.

As Gretchen Wieners would say, that’s so fetch.

"Mean Girls" previews began on Broadway this week.

Reporting by Matt Wolfe