Country star Daryle Singletary dead at 46

Country star and 1990's hitmaker Daryle Singletary passed away unexpectedly Monday morning at his Nashville-area home, according to his publicist. He was 46.

"The cause of death is pending," his rep told ABC News in a statement. "The family asks for your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Singletary scored a string of top-five country hits in the mid-'90s, including "I Let Her Lie," "Too Much Fun," and "Amen Kind of Love."

The Georgia native has continued to maintain a full tour schedule. He played his first show of 2018 Friday night, according to his official Facebook page.

On social media, Singletary's peers remembered him as a music traditionalist and a family man.

"Heartbroken," LOCASH shared on Instagram, along with a photo of Singletary. "Sad Day ... We lost our Brother ... One of the Greatest Voices in Country Music, A true Legend but an even better Friend, Huntin’ Buddy, Husband, Father & Man. Prayin’ for him and his family."

"Sad day ...," Craig Campbell agreed, adding, "The greatest country voice of my time is now singing in Heaven’s band. Gonna miss you Daryle Singletary! Now show them how a good ol’ country shuffle is supposed to sound!"

Singletary is survived by his wife Holly, their two sons and their two daughters. At last word, funeral arrangements were pending.