Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain pay tribute to Kurt Cobain

Feb 20, 2018, 5:59 PM ET
PHOTO: Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018, Sept. 26, 2017, in Paris.Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images
Kurt Cobain would have turned 51 today, and Courtney Love marked the occasion with a birthday message to her late husband.

On her Instagram page, Love shared a black-and-white photo of her and the iconic Nirvana frontman.

"Happy birthday baby god I miss you," she captioned it.

Added her daughter with Cobain, Frances Bean, in a separate post: "I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel."

Kurt Cobain was born Feb. 20, 1967.

The musician struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues throughout his life and died by suicide in April 1994 at age 27.

