Easter 2018: 5 faith-based films to binge watch

It's Easter and many are celebrating Christianity's holy holiday.

But whether you're spending the day in church, or visiting the Easter bunny, or perhaps creating Easter baskets, there may be some who are just opting for the couch.

No judgment here! In fact, while you're sitting on the couch, enjoying Easter, here are some family-friendly, faith-based films to keep you in the holiday spirit.

"Evan Almighty"



This 2007 comedy stars Steve Carell as a former reporter turned congressman, who moves to the fictional town of Prestige Crest, Virginia, to change the world. After Carell's character, Evan, prays to God for help, he gets it in the form of a life-changing experience. Not to spoil it for you, but this comedy retells the story of Noah's Ark, and with Morgan Freeman playing God, you really can't go wrong with this "Bruce Almighty" spin-off.

"Passion of the Christ"



Mel Gibson's "Passion" was a blockbuster smash when it rushed into theaters back in 2004. The emotional film centers on the last 12 hours of Jesus' life, including his crucifixion. Jim Caviezel portrays Jesus in this Oscar-nominated film.

"The Prince of Egypt"



This 1998 animated film centers on the book of Exodus and follows Moses' life as he leaves Egypt, leading many with him. The film has an A-list cast, including Sandra Bullock, Danny Glover, Val Kilmer, Helen Mirren, Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick Stewart. And the film also features Oscar-winning song, "When You Believe," performed by the late Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

"God's Not Dead"



This 2014 film centers on a college student, who's forced to defend Christianity to his college philosophy professor. Dean Cain also stars in this film, which has birthed two sequels -- 2016's "God's Not Dead 2" and "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness," which was released this weekend.

"I Can Only Imagine"



You'll have to get off the couch and head to the theaters to see this film, based on a hit MercyMe song of the same name. It follows a turbulent father-son relationship as they deal with confrontations, setbacks and derailments. Dennis Quaid stars as Arthur, an abusive father, who eventually turns his life around after discovering he has terminal cancer.