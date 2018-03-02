Eat like your favorite celebrities at your Oscars party

This Sunday marks Hollywood's biggest night and many -- like you -- will be hosting your own DIY party.

From grabbing the best formal gown to decorating your home with a luxurious red carpet, there's plenty of ways to ensure your party is an A-list affair. But the most important part of any party is the food.

There's plenty of ways to bring Hollywood into your home with a celebrity-inspired menu. Why not eat like your favorite celebrities?

Here's how a few actors love their favorite movie snacks:

Jennifer Lawrence

Have a mid-awards show snack like Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who loves Cool Ranch Doritos, says Honest Cooking.

Oprah Winfrey

Truffle fries anyone? Eat your fries like Oscar-winner Oprah Winfrey. The TV mogul loves truffles, according to her Instagram account.

Emma Stone

Eat your fries like Oscar-winner Emma Stone, who combines them with Brussels sprouts, reports Honest Cooking. Well that's different!

Scarlett Johansson

Add buffalo chicken wings to your spread. It’s this actress' favorite snack to nosh on, reports Fox News.

Jennifer Aniston

Make your nachos like this "Friends" star, who fries the chips herself with coconut oil, according to Self magazine.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Have a mid-awards show snack like this "Black-ish" star, who eats potato chips with olives, reports People.