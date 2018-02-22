Ed Sheeran explains why he's wearing an engagement ring: 'It's the same commitment'

Nope, he's not married...yet. That silver band you see on Ed Sheeran's finger is actually his engagement ring.

The British singer explained why he's sporting an engagement ring, which he said was given to him by his fiancée, Cherry Seaborn.

"I never saw why men didn’t wear engagement rings. It’s the same commitment either way," he told British TV show, "Lorraine" on the red carpet for the Brit Awards, which were held Wednesday.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Sheeran, 27, who didn't take home any awards despite four nods, added that Seaborn "made it for me herself out of silver clay. I really like it."

The "Shape of You" singer announced his engagement last month, telling fans in a caption on Instagram that he had popped the question "just before new year."

"We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," he added.

Sheeran and Seaborn, a 25-year-old hockey star, initially met in school. Still, they only started dating back in 2015, according to the BBC.