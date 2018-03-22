'Frozen: The Broadway Musical' takes center stage in highly-anticipated production

Disney's hit animation film "Frozen" is now taking center stage under Broadway's brightest lights in a highly anticipated full-length musical.

"Frozen: The Broadway Musical" is told in two acts and follows the story of Princess Anna, who goes in search of her sister, Queen Elsa, when their kingdom falls under a spell of perpetual winter.

"It's not just watching a movie onstage," Caissie Levy, who stars as Elsa, told ABC News. "It's two living, breathing women who aren't just Disney princesses."

Patti Murin, who plays her onstage sister Princess Anna, echoed that sentiment, adding that this story is more about family than royalty.

"I feel like this is the story about two women who just happen to be princesses, as opposed to a story about Disney princesses who happen to be sisters," Murin said.

The award-winning husband and wife duo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner Robert Lopez, who created the music for the hit 2013 animated Disney film, produced more than twice as much music for the onstage production.

"When we looked at turning this movie into a full-length, two-hour musical, we knew we had to go a lot deeper, get a lot more sophisticated, and add a lot more music," Anderson-Lopez explained.

Lopez said there were "practical considerations" when it came to creating this type of production.

Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) and Patti Murin (Anna)

"Onstage, you can't do a closeup, and you can't do a big action sequence with cars and explosions and reindeer and sleds falling off of cliffs and stuff like that," he explained. "So you need to find musical solutions to all those -- all those things that worked in the film that couldn't work as well on stage."

Of the 12 new songs in this show, a new power ballad was created just for Elsa.

"In the second half we have this new number 'Monster,'" said director Michael Grandage, adding that a character within Elsa comes out to debate whether she's a monster. "That's a perfect example of a song that has an extraordinary arc ... in the way you start one place and the debate that goes on leads you to another and you come with an audience triumphantly moving forward."

Grandage, a Tony Award-winning director and a veteran with Shakespear productions, said in some ways Elsa is like Hamlet.

"She goes out into a world on her own and starts having a debate about -- who she is, where she is in life, why she's going the direction she's going," Grandage said. "So she has a colossal existential debate with herself -- even in the middle of Frozen: The Musical."

While there are plenty of new musical numbers and other nuances, fans of the film will still recognize the lovable cast of characters, including Elsa's snowman sidekick Olaf.

Overall this modern princess story still delivers one powerful and timely message, the crew said.

"This is about empowered women. This is about a princess in pants. This is about finding your power," Anderson-Lopez said. "This is about nuanced, three-dimensional women, dealing with leadership, love, and their own relationships."

You can see "Frozen: The Broadway Musical" now at the St. James Theater in New York.

