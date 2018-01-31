George Clooney describes how he first met his wife, Amal

Forget the bar scene: George Clooney met his now-wife, Amal Clooney, in the comfort of his own home.

In a new interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the Oscar winner explained that he first laid eyes on Amal Clooney when she stopped by his house with a mutual friend.

However, she didn't just meet George Clooney that day, he added: His parents were in town at the time, so she got the opportunity to chat with them too.

"We stayed up all night talking and then I got her email address because she was going to send me some pictures with my parents," he said. "We started writing and I didn't really ... I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me. I just thought we were buddies."

George Clooney, 56, and Amal Clooney, 39, married in 2014, about a year after they were first linked. They welcomed their two children, Ella and Alexander, last June.

"[Alexander] is a thug already," George Clooney told "Entertainment Tonight" last September, adding that his son "just sits and eats."

Meanwhile, his daughter is "very elegant, and all eyes," he added. "She looks like Amal, thank God."