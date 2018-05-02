'GMA' 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup

We announced our 2018 Summer Concert Series lineup, which kicks off with Liam Payne and J Balvin at SummerStage in New York City's Central Park.

Don’t miss a single concert all summer long with "GMA"!

See the full schedule below and get details on how to attend one of our parties in the park.

Concert Schedule

May 15 – Liam Payne and J Balvin

May 25 – Sting and Shaggy

June 1 – Halsey

June 8 – Ne-Yo

June 15 – Pitbull

June 22 – Bebe Rexha

June 29 – Florence + the Machine

July 6 – G-Eazy

July 13 – Backstreet Boys

July 20 – Camila Cabello

July 27 – Fall Out Boy

August 3 – Kelsea Ballerini

August 10-The Chainsmokers

August 17 – Leon Bridges*

*This concert will be held in our Times Square studio.

August 24 – Luis Fonsi

August 31 - Alesso

How to Attend a Summer Concert

All other concerts are free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Viewers interested in joining "GMA" in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.

The Summer Concert Series returns for the eighth year to Rumsey Playfield in Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.

GMA Summer Concert Playlist on Spotify

Start listening to our summer concert artists now on Spotify! Get the playlist here.

