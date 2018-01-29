Grammy Awards 2018: White roses spotted on red carpet thanks to Time's Up initiative

When music's biggest stars walked the red carpet Sunday night as they headed into the Grammy Awards, many were spotted either wearing a white rose or holding a single white rose in their hands.

The gesture is in honor of Time's Up, which aims to spark conversation around "equality and safety in the workplace," music executive Karen Rait said ahead of the ceremony.

Stars such as Khalid, The Chainsmokers, Imagine Dragons and Lady Gaga were spotted with white roses on the carpet.

Getty Images for NARAS

Kelly Clarkson, who held her white rose, said on "E! Live from the Red Carpet" that after looking into what the white rose represented she decided to join the movement.

"It represents hope and peace and sympathy and resistance," she said. "Those are lovely things for every human to encompass."

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Cindy Lauper said she was holding a white rose because she believes "equity in the workforce will help not just women but men, too."

British singer Sam Smith, who wore on a rose on his lapel, said he was supporting the Time's Up initiative because he believes it'll have a positive impact on the gay community.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I hope we get better and I just hope we keep striving forward for equality for absolutely everyone," he said on "E! Live." "Being a gay man, we need that as a community and the world needs it now."