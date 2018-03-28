Heineken pulls ad Chance the Rapper called 'terribly racist'

Heineken may have taken Chance the Rapper's criticism of one of their advertisements to heart.

The Dutch brewing company has pulled the plug on the Heineken Light commercial the recording artist called "terribly racist."

The advertisement shows a bartender sliding a bottle of Heineken beer past three black people to a white woman standing at an opposite end of a bar. It ends with the slogan, "Sometimes, Lighter is Better" and highlights the beer's 99 calorie count.

"For decades, Heineken has developed a positive track record for creating marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us," Heineken said in a statement provided to ABC News. "While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, and that light beer is better than other high-calorie options -- we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

On Sunday, the Chicago rapper, whose given name is Chancelor Bennett, wrote a post on Twitter accusing Heineken of baiting the public with the advertisement. He also clarified that he was not calling for anyone to boycott the company.

"I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably [sic] racist ads so they can get more views," he wrote. "And that s--- racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it."