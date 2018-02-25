After "Notting Hill" star Emma Chambers died last week her co-star took to Twitter to remember the British actress in a sentimental tweet.

Chambers died of natural causes on Wednesday, her agent confirmed to ABC News. She was 53.

The actress' "Notting Hill" co-star Hugh Grant remembered Chambers on Twitter Saturday, writing: "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."

Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) February 24, 2018

Emma Freud, the wife of the 1999 film's screenwriter Richard Curtis, also remembered Chambers on Twitter.

"Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad," she wrote. "She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being."

Our beautiful friend Emma Chambers has died at the age of 53. We're very very sad. She was a great, great comedy performer, and a truly fine actress. And a tender, sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being. pic.twitter.com/vLQcRcv2Ex — emma freud ?? (@emmafreud) February 24, 2018

Aside from her role in "Notting Hill," Chambers was well known for her role as Alice Tinker in the British comedy, "The Vicar of Dibley."

Chambers' co-star from that TV show, Dawn French, remembered her fondly, too.

"I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot," she wrote on Twitter Saturday.

I was regularly humped like this by the unique & beautiful spark that was Emma Chambers. I never minded. I loved her. A lot . pic.twitter.com/imzkoyKja9 — Dawn French (@Dawn_French) February 24, 2018

Chambers, who was born in the United Kingdom, is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.