"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jason Priestley is returning to the small screen for a new crime mystery series, but said his daughter is more interested in the roles that made him.

Priestley told "GMA" his 10-year-old daughter Ava has asked when she can "crack the seal" on the "Beverly Hills, 90210" box set sitting on a shelf in their TV room. But he said, "I don't want to let the genie out of the bottle."

The 90's heartthrob said his daughter has heard all about him from her teachers who are big fans of the show.

"Certain teachers at her school [say] 'Do you know who your daddy is? I used to watch your daddy,'" Priestley said laughing. "You don't think your past is going to come home to roost for your children, but it does."

He also said he wouldn't rule out a reunion for the hit show.

"There's been rumors floating around in the ether -- this era of reboots and redos and '80s and '90s shows coming back, you know, who knows? Never say never."

"I hear the title '9021-old' is being kicked around," he added laughing.

The Canadian-born actor said his roots in the Great White North helped him with his new role on "Private Eyes" as a professional hockey player turned private investigator.

"I played hockey until my ambition outstripped my ability," Priestley said. "So for me playing a hockey player is kind of second nature."

But he hasn't shown off his skills on the ice just yet.

"As of this point in the show I haven't actually put on my skates myself," Priestley said. "But I'm sure at some point in time they will ask me to lace up."

"Private Eyes" is based on the "Brad Shade" mystery book series and, Priestley said, the show might remind audiences of another hit crime series, "Castle."

"We wanted the show to feel like I'm moonlighting 'Remington Steele,'" the actor explained. "We ended up with a show very much like a 'Castle' kind of feel."

The series began airing in Canada and internationally in 2016 and premieres in the U.S. Feb. 11 on ION Television.