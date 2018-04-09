Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks new film 'Rampage,' Negan's possible redemption on 'The Walking Dead'

Apr 9, 2018, 10:05 AM ET
PHOTO: Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears on "Good Morning America," April 9, 2018.PlayABC News
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has stowed away Negan's bat to step into his new role in the movie, "Rampage."

The actor stopped by "Good Morning America" today to discuss the action film in which he co-stars with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"He is one of the most generous people I've ever worked with," Morgan said of Johnson. "He's a great guy, He's got a lot of energy so you got to bring it, but kind of going nose-to-nose with him makes you realize that I'm a small human being. I'm as tall as he is, about, but my God he's built like a huge freezer."

PHOTO: Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton and their son attend the World Premiere of Rampage, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Actors Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton and their son attend the World Premiere of "Rampage," April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Morgan welcomed a baby girl seven weeks ago, making him now a dad of two. He and wife Hilarie Burton recently brought their 8-year-old son, Gus, to the red-carpet premiere of "Rampage."

"His favorite part, I thought, would be getting fitted for the suit ... He loves the suit," Morgan said of his son's getting dressed up for the event. "It didn't dawn on him when I said, 'We're going to the premiere' that he was going to get to see the movie. He was vibrating the whole time ... It's a cool movie and just seeing these monsters and Dwayne [Johnson] come to life and him meeting Dwayne was pretty spectacular.

PHOTO: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dwayne Johnson at the Rampage film premiere, Los Angeles, April 4, 2018.Michael Buckner/Variety/REX via Shutterstock
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Dwayne Johnson at the "Rampage" film premiere, Los Angeles, April 4, 2018.

"He thought I was a big deal until he met Dwayne," Morgan said.

The "Rampage" actor also stars as the evil Negan in AMC's "The Walking Dead," which is approaching it's season 8 finale.

Morgan said his character may be making steps toward redemption as viewers find out more about Negan's back story.

PHOTO: Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears on Good Morning America, April 9, 2018.ABC News
Jeffrey Dean Morgan appears on "Good Morning America," April 9, 2018.

"I think at this point in the story, everybody [whose] made it this far in this apocalypse, has done some very horrible things," Morgan said. "If we had been following Negan for eight years, we would be on Negan's side and Rick would be horrible."

He went on, "Look at the stuff that these guys have done. They're at least as bad as what I've done. But look, there's got to be a villain and I'm the villain."

"Rampage" hits theaters this Friday.

