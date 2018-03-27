'Jersey Shore' star DJ Pauly D shares his ultimate spring break playlist

Mar 27, 2018, 8:00 AM ET
PHOTO: DJ Pauly D performs at The Pool After Dark at Harrahs Resort, Aug. 12, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J.Tom Briglia/ WireImage via Getty Images
DJ Pauly D performs at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort, Aug. 12, 2017, in Atlantic City, N.J.

"Jersey Shore" star Pauly D shared his ultimate spring break playlist with "Good Morning America."

The 37-year-old DJ, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio, appeared live on "GMA" ahead of the highly anticipated "Jersey Shore" reunion special, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which premieres April 5 on MTV.

PHOTO: Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast photo.MTV
"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast photo.

After the original "Jersey Shore" came to an end in 2012, Pauly D has continued pursuing his DJ career, and became a father in 2013.

PHOTO: Pauly D has worked as a DJ since the end of Jersey Shore. MTV
Pauly D has worked as a DJ since the end of "Jersey Shore."

Here is Pauly D's full playlist for music to rock out to this spring break:

1. "God’s Plan" by Drake
2. "Get it Right" by Diplo
3. "EDM All Stars" by Julian Jordan and Martin Garrix
4. "Walk It Talk It" by Migos
5. "Look Alive" by BlocBoy JB and Drake
6. "Silence" by Marshmello
7. "King's Dead" by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake
8. "New Freezer" by Rich The Kid
9. "Plain Jane" by A$AP Ferg
10. "Top Off" by DJ Khaled
11. "Magenta Riddim" by DJ Snake
12. "Powerglide" by Rae Sremmurd
13. "Stir Fry" by Migos
14. "Psycho" by Post Malone
15. "Cocky" by A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage

Listen to some of his top picks on Spotify here:

