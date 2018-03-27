'Jersey Shore' star DJ Pauly D shares his ultimate spring break playlist

"Jersey Shore" star Pauly D shared his ultimate spring break playlist with "Good Morning America."

The 37-year-old DJ, whose real name is Paul DelVecchio, appeared live on "GMA" ahead of the highly anticipated "Jersey Shore" reunion special, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," which premieres April 5 on MTV.

MTV

After the original "Jersey Shore" came to an end in 2012, Pauly D has continued pursuing his DJ career, and became a father in 2013.

MTV

Here is Pauly D's full playlist for music to rock out to this spring break:

1. "God’s Plan" by Drake

2. "Get it Right" by Diplo

3. "EDM All Stars" by Julian Jordan and Martin Garrix

4. "Walk It Talk It" by Migos

5. "Look Alive" by BlocBoy JB and Drake

6. "Silence" by Marshmello

7. "King's Dead" by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake

8. "New Freezer" by Rich The Kid

9. "Plain Jane" by A$AP Ferg

10. "Top Off" by DJ Khaled

11. "Magenta Riddim" by DJ Snake

12. "Powerglide" by Rae Sremmurd

13. "Stir Fry" by Migos

14. "Psycho" by Post Malone

15. "Cocky" by A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage

Listen to some of his top picks on Spotify here: