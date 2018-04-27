Guys, we've got a situation!

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino dropped down on one knee and proposed to his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce.

The reality star announced the news on social media, writing in an Instagram caption, "GYM TAN WE’RE ENGAGED!!"

MTV

Fans may have been expecting the news, since Sorrentino shared his plans to propose on Thursday night's episode of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."

Sorrentino, 35, spoke about Pesce saying she was the "only real relationship I've ever had. And I kind of craved that substance of something real."

mikethesituation/Instagram

The reality star, who's been open about his substance abuse struggles, said Pesce helped Sorrentino during his battle with prescription painkiller addiction.

Sorrentino told People magazine earlier this month that after two stints in rehab, he's now 28 months sober.

"And that really meant a lot to me," Sorrentino said of Pesce sticking by his side. "At any particular time, she could've been like, 'You know what? I don't need to stay here and help him fix himself. I'm going to go find somebody that's already a finished product, so to speak.'"

Pesce also gushed about her engagement, writing, "I said YES! Love you forever @mikethesituation" in a caption on Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

Sorrentino may have been looking forward to this silver lining, as he and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, both pleaded guilty back in January to violating federal tax laws.

Michael and Marc Sorrentino face maximum sentences of five and three years in prison, respectively. Sentencing for the brothers is set for June 20.