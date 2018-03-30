They're baaaack! Well, some of them -- not all of the cast of "Jersey Shore" will be returning for the highly anticipated reunion.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola explained in a lengthy post on Instagram why she's the only original cast member not featured in "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," premiering April 5 on MTV.

"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship," she began, hinting at her boyfriend Christian Biscardi. "I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS."

Giancola made clear that the decision had nothing to do with not wanting to reunite with her roommates, including Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz.

"However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies," Giancola continued. "I've decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to 'Jersey Shore' and everything it has brought to me! I've just decided to live my life for me these days."

Giancola closed her statement by thanking her fans, writing, "I'm not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to NEXT!"

"Jersey Shore" originally ended in 2012 after six seasons. The reboot, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation," will center on the remaining cast members trekking to Miami for a little fun in the sun.