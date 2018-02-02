Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener get sentimental in exclusive 'Nostalgia' clip

Feb 2, 2018, 10:24 AM ET
Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener star in a new film "Nostalgia" about loss, life and the human bond to artifacts and antiques.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH Watch Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener in an exclusive clip for new film 'Nostalgia'

In Jon Hamm's latest star turn "Nostalgia," the former "Mad Men" star joins icons Bruce Dern, Ellen Burstyn and acclaimed actress Amber Tamblyn in a film about loss, the human condition and people's bonds with antique things.

"This is all junk, we don't need any of this," Hamm tells co-star Catherine Keener, who plays his big sister, in an exclusive clip for ABC News.

Read: Jon Hamm Opens Up About Losing Both Parents

Related: Jon Hamm Talks the Benefits of Therapy

Keener's character is a little more sentimental and tries to tell her brother that this "junk," as he calls it, in the attic has value.

"These were [Grandma and Grandpa's] wedding present," she objects to his negativity.

Watch the full clip above and check out the trailer below!

The film, directed by Mark Pellington, hits theaters nationwide in two weeks on Feb. 16.

Here's how the film's been buzzing on social media for co-stars and fans.

Comments