Kendrick Lamar wins Pulitzer Prize for 'Damn'

Apr 16, 2018, 4:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at the Forum, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

Kendrick Lamar's critically acclaimed album "Damn" has just won one of the biggest honors ever: a Pulitzer Prize.

The disc is the first nonclassical or jazz album ever to win the prestigious honor.

The news was announced Monday afternoon at New York City's Columbia University. The highly coveted Pulitzer Prizes celebrate the best in journalism, literature and musical composition.

PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival dete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada, July 7, 2017. Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada, July 7, 2017.

In awarding Lamar, 30, the prize, Pulitzer Administrator Dana Canedy called the album "a virtuosic song collection unified by his vernacular, authenticity and rhythmic dynamism that offers affecting vignettes capturing the complexity of modern African-American life."

PHOTO: The cover of Kendrick Lamars Damn album is seen.Aftermath Entertainment

The cover of Kendrick Lamar's "Damn" album is seen.

"Damn" was nominated for album of the year at the Grammys but failed to capture the prize. It did win best rap album, however.

The Pulitzer Prize comes with a $15,000 check.

