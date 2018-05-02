Kim Kardashian West is working on a presidential pardon for a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.

ABC News confirmed that West has spoken with President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner about the pardon and release of Alice Marie Johnson, who has been in federal prison since October 1996, after she was convicted in a drug trafficking case.

The website Mic first reported that Kardashian West had been in communication with the White House.

According to the website, Kardashian West got in touch with Johnson after she saw a video Mic produced in October about the first-time offender and reported model prisoner.

Kardashian West tweeted about the video, which has been viewed nearly four million times.

Kardashian West hired a team of lawyers, including her own attorney Shawn Holley, in November to advocate for Johnson's release, the website reported.

With no chance of parole within the federal system, a presidential pardon or clemency appear to be Johnson's only hope of being released.

News of Kardashian West's conversations with Kushner comes amid recent reports that he has been quietly pursuing prison reform for more than a year.

Kushner has first-hand experience with the federal prison system after his father, Charles Kushner, spent a year behind bars in 2005 for tax evasion and illegal campaign contributions.

He was 25 years old when he found himself thrust into the role of leading his family’s business, while frequently traveling to visit his father at a federal penitentiary in Montgomery, Alabama, on the weekends.

More than a decade later, people close to the younger Kushner say he now sees it as his responsibility to use his position and influence to affect change.

ABC News' Jordyn Phelps contributed to this report.