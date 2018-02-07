'Law & Order: SVU' star Diane Neal running for congress in NY

Diane Neal, who played Casey Novak on "Law & Order: SVU," is turning her attention to politics.

The 42-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that she is running for the 19th congressional district seat as an independent in New York's Hudson Valley. The seat is currently held by Republican John Faso.

Van Tine Dennis/Sipa USA via AP

Along with a graphic of her campaign slogan, "Empathy & Reason Diane Neal for Congress," Neal wrote, "And that’s why I dropped off social - to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals."

And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. So... pic.twitter.com/exFmokdxNl — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

She added more details about her campaign and what she plans to stand for.

Off to finish web stuff. I’ll be back. SOON. THANK YOU for all love and support. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!! — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

There are literally only three of us that have been working around the clock for weeks and weeks to get all campaign infrastructure up and running. I’m looking at screens so much my eyes might explode. (It’s not really a thing, but it feels like it could be!) — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For peeps I live with in #NY19, I have been active and all your questions are totally valid and worth answering/discussion. I’m setting up @NealforNY19 for policy, etc. Website up shortly. But I will not go back and delete things just to appeal to people here. It is disingenuous. — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

She's also started inviting residents to meet her at her local coffee shop to ask questions.

How about Starbucks at 7? Anyone in #NY19 that wants to come, ask questions, talk policy/ideas are welcome. We get too many, we’ll move to Home Depot. Just a few of us? Still worth it. https://t.co/xBAWWOzerF — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

"I'm a little Libertarian, I'm a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do," she told the Daily Freeman on Monday.

Neal will need 3,500 petition signatures from inside the district to guarantee a spot on the November ballot as an independent candidate.

Neal starred on "Law & Order: SVU" from 2003 to 2008, and again from 2011 to 2012. Her other acting credits include the "NCIS" franchise, "Suits" and "Blue Bloods."