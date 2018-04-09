Lindsey Buckingham is going his own way.

The singer-guitarist will not be joining his famous group when it heads out on a fall tour, details of which will be announced soon, according to a statement from Fleetwood Mac.

Replacing Buckingham will be two other well-known musicians: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," founding drummer Mick Fleetwood explained in a statement obtained by ABC News. "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style."

The band added that they're excited to welcome Campbell and Finn.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs," according to the statement.

"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," the statement added. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

Buckingham joined Fleetwood Mac with his then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1975, and the duo became part of the band's most successful and best-known lineup, along with Fleetwood bassist John McVie and singer-keyboardist Christine McVie.

Michael Putland/Getty Images

Buckingham was a member of the group from 1975 to 1987, and then, again, from 1996 to the present. Last year, Buckingham released a collaborative album with Christine McVie and the two singers supported the record with a major tour.

Fleetwood Mac last performed together in January at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, which honored the band at New York City's Radio City Music Hall.