Mariah Carey opens up about her bipolar disorder in 'hope of helping others'

Apr 11, 2018, 7:13 AM ET
PHOTO: Mariah Carey attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. PlayAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
WATCH Mariah Carey reveals battle with bipolar disorder

Mariah Carey has revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, saying she is speaking out about her mental health now because she is "hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone."

The 48-year-old pop music icon, who has sold more than 200 million records throughout her decades-long career, said she was first diagnosed with bipolar II disorder when she was hospitalized in 2001.

Mariah Carey doesn't 'give a damn' about Grammys, feels she's a songwriter first

Mariah Carey redeems herself with New Year's Eve 2018 live performance

"I didn't believe it," Carey told People magazine of her diagnosis. "I didn't want to believe it. I didn't want to carry around the stigma of a lifelong disease that would define me and potentially end my career."

PHOTO: Mariah Carey revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in a new interview with People magazine. People Magazine
Mariah Carey revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in a new interview with People magazine.

"I was so terrified of losing everything, I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this," Carey added.

She said she only recently started receiving treatment for it, but before that "lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me."

PHOTO: Mariah Carey attends Nickelodeons 2018 Kids Choice Awards at The Forum, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mariah Carey attends Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum, March 24, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

The five-time Grammy Award-winner told the magazine that she is "in a really good place right now" and "comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder."

Bipolar disorder, or manic-depressive illness, is "a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks," according to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH).

Bipolar II disorder includes a "pattern of depressive episodes and hypomanic episodes," but not the longer manic episodes, that last at least 7 days, seen in people with bipolar I disorder, according to the NIMH.

Carey added that she hopes to break the stigma that quells conversations about mental illness.

PHOTO: Mariah Carey, Jay-Z and Fat Joe attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory, Jan. 27, 2018, in New York. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Mariah Carey, Jay-Z and Fat Joe attend Roc Nation THE BRUNCH at One World Observatory, Jan. 27, 2018, in New York.

"It can be incredibly isolating," she added. "It does not have to define you, and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me."

Carey said she is now taking medication to treat the disorder but is also "exercising, getting acupuncture, eating healthy, spending quality time with my kids and doing what I love, which is writing songs and making music."

PHOTO: Mariah Carey attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Mariah Carey attends the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She told the magazine that she hopes fans can read her story "and not be like, 'Oh my God. what's wrong with Mariah?'"

"Hopefully they'll just understand I'm doing this with the hope of helping others and also because it's going to be a freeing experience for me," she said.

Comments