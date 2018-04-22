Between work, your family and your social life, it's hard to remember when that new movie comes out or what time your favorite show airs. Don't worry, "Good Morning America" has your back.

Here are this week's highlights for entertainment:

April 22



The highly anticipated second season of “Westworld” hits HBO tonight. We’ll have to see what this season has in store, with possibly more robots and storylines.

April 23



James Corden returns to the car for his third annual primetime special, "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018." It's Corden's third annual celebration to singing in your car.

April 24



If you’re looking for a read perfect for sunny weather, pick up “The Husband Hour” by Jamie Brenner. It follows a widow named Lauren, whose high school sweetheart-turned-NHL player was killed in combat after surprising everyone and enlisting in the Army. Lauren retreats back to live at her family’s beach house, but life isn’t easier by the water especially with a filmmaker trying to make a movie about her late husband.



Kevin James' latest stand-up special, "Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up," hits Netflix today and promises to be "family friendly."



April 25



Those who can't wait until May 19 to see Meghan Markle in a wedding dress should tune into "Suits" on USA at 9 p.m. ET. In the two-hour season finale, Markle's character, Rachel Zane, weds Mike Ross, played by Patrick J. Adams.



Meanwhile, speaking of relationships: Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen are hosting Lifetime's new comedy game show "My Partner Knows Best."



And for those looking for something a bit more serious, the award-winning dystopian drama "The Handmaid’s Tale" returns for a second season on Hulu.



April 26



"Quantico" fans rejoice! The series returns to ABC at 10 p.m. ET, taking over the slot once reserved for "Scandal," which wrapped last week.



One day before singer Janelle Monae releases her new album "Dirty Computer," her 44-minute “emotion picture” for it will premiere on MTV and BET.



April 27

It's the day Marvel fans have been waiting 10 years for: "Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters. Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America and every other superhero you can imagine will face off against big baddie Thanos as he tries to wipe out half the universe.



Not your style? Several interesting docs make their debut today, too. On Netflix, "Bobby Kennedy for President" marks the 50th anniversary of his assassination with interviews with Harry Belafonte, John Lewis and more discussion his short-lived presidential run. On Hulu, "Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie," follows the beloved and controversial toy. BBC America bills "David Bowie: Five Years" as the "definitive portrait of one of rock's most influential stars."



April 28



Alfred Hitchcock fans might want to check out "78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene," a documentary about the film "Psycho," which hits Hulu on April 28. (78/52 refers to the number of shots and cuts editors made to create the horror film's famous shower scene.)