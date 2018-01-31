Michelle Obama has finally revealed what was in that blue Tiffany's box that Melania Trump gave her on Inauguration Day last year.

"It was a lovely frame," Obama shared with Ellen DeGeneres on her first appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" since leaving the White House.

When Trump presented the former first lady with the square box, it made for a bit of an awkward moment, with Obama looking uncertain about what to do with it.

In a preview clip from an upcoming show, posted by Entertainment Weekly, DeGeneres rolled footage while Obama explained what happened.

"There is all this protocol," she explained on the show, which will air Thursday. "I mean, this is like a state visit so they tell you, 'You’re gonna do this, they’re gonna stand here.' Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, 'OK, where ... what am I supposed to do with this gift?'"

As the audience laughed, she added, "everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box."

That's when her husband, former President Barack Obama, came to the rescue.

"I’m thinking, 'Do we take the picture?' And then my husband saved the day," she said. "He grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out -- no staff, no one. I was like, 'What do you do with the box?'"

Michelle Obama will appear along with Jennifer Aniston for a two-day celebration of DeGeneres' 60th birthday.

"I knew my 60th birthday show was gonna be fun, but I didn’t know it’d be this fun," the host tweeted Tuesday.