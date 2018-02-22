Oprah Winfrey said she stands by her reporting as balanced and impartial in the "60 Minutes" segment that President Donald Trump last week called "biased and slanted."

Interested in Oprah? Add Oprah as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oprah news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Winfrey said her immediate reaction to the tweet from Trump was confusion.

"I don't like giving negativity power, so I just thought 'What?'" she told Ellen DeGeneres in a segment that airs today on her talk show. "What I actually really did was I went and looked back at the tape to see if there was any place that could be true."

In her report, Oprah moderated a discussion that included an equal mix of Trump supporters and critics from Michigan, a key state he narrowly won on his way to the Presidency.

"I went back and looked at every tape, I called the producer," she continued. "When you do '60 Minutes,' you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it ... you have a whole panel of people looking at it, whether it was fair."

In fact, the veteran journalist said after first seeing the rough cut of the piece, she felt it was missing a voice from a Trump supporter on what people think about America. So, they made sure to add that in to make it more balanced.

Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

"So, I was working hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about," she said.

In the tweet, Trump also called the media mogul "very insecure," while adding, "the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

Although Trump resurfaced the idea of Oprah running for President in 2020, which took off in internet reactions to her passionate Golden Globes speech about gender and racial inequality earlier this year, she has said that isn't her plan.

Oprah 2020? @Oprah on running for president and the way forward for women. https://t.co/VbaQdqwyKA — InStyle (@InStyle) January 25, 2018

"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she told InStyle at the end of January about running for office. "And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it."