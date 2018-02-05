Many of Hollywood's most celebrated actors came together for a celebratory luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Oscar nominees including Meryl Streep, Jordan Peele and Allison Janney attended the annual affair, which takes place roughly a month before the awards ceremony.

According to The Associated Press, academy president John Bailey said that this class of nominees is comprised of 205 members, most of whom convened for a group photo.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 90th annual Academy Awards, which take place on March 4.

The show will air live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images