Your playlist for Coachella 2018 features Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd

Apr 13, 2018, 6:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017, Nov. 12, 2017, in London. The Weeknd, is seen performing on stage, Oct. 24, 2017, in Miami.PlayGetty Images
When music lovers flock to the desert for this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, they'll be thirsting for the best in music. And they're in for a treat.

Beyonce is finally taking the Coachella stage on Saturday night after backing out last year when she announced she was expecting twins with Jay-Z. Co-headlining with the Queen Bey is The Weeknd, which performs Friday, and Eminem, who's closing out the festival Sunday.

Still, there are so many amazing artists at the highly anticipated festival that you can enjoy whether you're flying out to California, or simply relaxing on your couch.

PHOTO: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif.

Thanks to celebrity DJ B-Hen, who's frequently featured on "Good Morning America," there's a playlist to keep you in the Coachella spirit, featuring artists that will be there.

Rapper Vince Staples made the playlist, along with our favorites Tank and the Bangas, Cardi B, Jessie Ware, Cash Cash, Tyler, the Creator, SZA and Beyonce's sibling proteges, Chloe x Halle.

PHOTO: Tank and the Bangas perform onstage at Pandora during SXSW at Stubbs Bar-B-Q, March 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW
Tank and the Bangas perform onstage at Pandora during SXSW at Stubb's Bar-B-Q, March 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

DJ B-Hen said it was important for his playlist to be diverse.

"Music unites us and is the most palpable expression of love. Touching on multiple genres and sounds, these songs embody the distinctively cohesive spirit of Coachella," he told ABC News. "Music is stronger than and defies sex, religion, politics, race or any other attribute that tries to separates us."

But don't let B-Hen tell it, listen up! Here's a 29-song playlist to get you in the groove:

Other performers at Coachella include Noname, Daniel Caesar, Jamiroquai, Portugal, The Man, Haim and The War on Drugs. Former Talking Heads front man David Byrne will also take a stage.

Coachella takes place over two weekends, April 12-15 and April 20-22, with the same lineups each weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

