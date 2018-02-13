Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the day before their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The couple today visited Edinburgh Castle in their first stop of the day, where they were welcomed to the city by the Band of the Royal Marines.

Harry and Markle, dressed in a long coat and wearing a cross-body purse, stopped to pet a Shetland pony that is the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are greeted on arrival at Edinburgh Castle by the Band of the Royal Marines and the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, Shetland pony Cruachan

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, are later scheduled to visit Social Bite -- a café that distributes food and hot drinks to the homeless and employs people who were once homeless – and attend a reception to celebrate the achievements of young people.

The trip, which is Harry and Markle's first official joint visit to Scotland, comes shortly after new details were released about the couple’s upcoming wedding.

Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome Prince Harry and Ms. Markle to Edinburgh Castle this afternoon.

The wedding will begin at noon May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, about 22 miles outside of London, Kensington Palace officials said in a statement Sunday.

After the hour-long wedding ceremony, Harry and Markle plan to undertake a carriage procession that will start at St. George's Chapel, leave Windsor Castle via Castle Hill, continue along High Street through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle on a route called the Long Walk.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," the Kensington Palace statement reads.

After the carriage procession, the newlyweds will attend a reception at St. George's Hall.

While the official wedding guest list remains a closely guarded secret, the couple is expected to fill St. George's Chapel, which has a capacity of 800.

Harry, the fifth in line to the British throne, and Markle, an actress who was born and raised in Los Angeles, announced their engagement in November.

