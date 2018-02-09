Prince William says being a dad to 2 kids is exhausting

Feb 9, 2018, 9:49 AM ET
PHOTO: Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets young people who have benefited from the Centrepoint charity on his arrival to present the 2018 Centrepoint Awards and deliver a speech at Kensington Palace in London, Feb. 8, 2018. PlayBen Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Prince William spoke candidly about fatherhood at a black-tie charity event at Kensington Palace Thursday night, joking to guests that he’s already exhausted from his two children.

The father of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, told guests at the Centrepoint Charity awards event that he’s trying get some sleep before his wife, Kate, gives birth to baby number three.

“Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he told guest Raymond Stoner, as Stoner told the press.

When Stoner teased William that he could save time by having twins, the second in line to the throne replied, “Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins.”

PHOTO: Britains Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets young people who have benefited from the Centrepoint charity on his arrival to present the 2018 Centrepoint Awards and deliver a speech at Kensington Palace in London, Feb. 8, 2018. Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meets young people who have benefited from the Centrepoint charity on his arrival to present the 2018 Centrepoint Awards and deliver a speech at Kensington Palace in London, Feb. 8, 2018.

William told another guest at the reception that he was preparing to be “permanently tired” when the family becomes a party of five.

“Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three,” William said. “I’m going to be permanently tired.”

William is following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, as Royal Patron of Centrepoint Charity, which raises awareness about homelessness.

The awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have turned their lives around after experiencing homelessness.

At the reception, a group of celebrities, including “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, presented awards.

William told the audience that like his late mother he gets frustrated that their country still has children living in the streets.

"I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk,” he said.

"Tonight, it is right that we celebrate the outstanding progress made by these extraordinary young people, but, as we do, I urge every one of you to reflect on our shared commitment to end youth homelessness. I sincerely believe we can and must do more," the prince said.

