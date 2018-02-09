Prince William spoke candidly about fatherhood at a black-tie charity event at Kensington Palace Thursday night, joking to guests that he’s already exhausted from his two children.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The father of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, told guests at the Centrepoint Charity awards event that he’s trying get some sleep before his wife, Kate, gives birth to baby number three.

Julian Simmonds/Pool/Getty Images

“Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he told guest Raymond Stoner, as Stoner told the press.

When Stoner teased William that he could save time by having twins, the second in line to the throne replied, “Twins? I think my mental health would be tested with twins.”

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

William told another guest at the reception that he was preparing to be “permanently tired” when the family becomes a party of five.

“Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three,” William said. “I’m going to be permanently tired.”

William is following in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, as Royal Patron of Centrepoint Charity, which raises awareness about homelessness.

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

The awards celebrate the achievements of young people who have turned their lives around after experiencing homelessness.

Congratulations to all of our award winners. We are so proud of the achievements you've made and you should be too. You've all got bright futures ahead of you #CPatthePalace pic.twitter.com/BrjAYHeEek — Centrepoint (@centrepointuk) February 9, 2018

At the reception, a group of celebrities, including “Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke, presented awards.

The wonderful @emiliaclarke introducing each of our award winners to our guests before they receive their awards from our Patron, The Duke of Cambridge #CPatthePalace pic.twitter.com/gXSQouFE0e — Centrepoint (@centrepointuk) February 8, 2018

William told the audience that like his late mother he gets frustrated that their country still has children living in the streets.

"I feel immense pride in all Centrepoint has accomplished in that time, but with it, disappointment and frustration – frustration that in one of the most prosperous countries in the world homelessness is still putting the lives and futures of our young people at risk,” he said.

"Tonight, it is right that we celebrate the outstanding progress made by these extraordinary young people, but, as we do, I urge every one of you to reflect on our shared commitment to end youth homelessness. I sincerely believe we can and must do more," the prince said.