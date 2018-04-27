Prince William, Princess Kate announce name of newborn son

Prince William and Princess Kate have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

William and Kate chose with their third child, and second son, to include two parts of William's name, William Arthur Philip Louis. The newborn's older brother, Prince George, also has Louis in his name, George Alexander Louis.

The baby's full name also includes a nod to his grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/4DUwsLv5JQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 27, 2018

The name Louis, pronounced Lou-ee, is a tribute to Lord Louis Mountbatten, the uncle of Prince Philip and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

Mountbatten was a mentor to Charles. He was killed in a bombing by the IRA in 1979 in Ireland.

Prince Louis was born at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23 and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

Tim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock

Kate delivered Louis in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same hospital where she gave birth to her older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

David Fisher/REX via Shutterstock

She departed St. Mary’s Hospital for Kensington Palace just hours after giving birth, posing upon her departure with William and their son.

John Stillwell/AP

Louis is now fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

William and Kate revealed George’s name -- George Alexander Louis -- two days after his July 22, 2013, birth.

Royal children usually get three names and are often named after former monarchs. George was named after Queen Elizabeth’s beloved father, King George, who died when she was just 26-years-old.

Charlotte’s name -- Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – was announced two days after her May 2, 2015, birth.

Ben Stansll/AFP/Getty Images

When Charlotte was named, the couple selected family names. Charlotte is the middle name of Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, and the feminine version of Charles. Charlotte's middle names, Elizabeth Diana, honor her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and grandmother, the late Princess Diana of Wales.

For their third child, William and Kate may have decided to wait for a few days to announce his name until they had a chance to introduce the baby prince to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth has been in Windsor, away from Buckingham Palace, and Prince Charles has been out of the country on royal engagements.

It is also possible that William and Kate were just struggling with what to name their new baby and whom they would like to honor. William had expressed his desire that the baby have a “strong name."

When William was born on June 21, 1982, his parents didn't reveal his name until one week later. Prince Charles was a month old before his name was made public.

William's brother, Prince Harry, has been an exception. His name was announced on the day he was born.