Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her pal Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The "Quantico" star stopped by "Good Morning America" today on "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day" to share her career advice and revealed how she's still searching for a gift for Markle's May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry.

Chopra even took tough questions from new journalists filling in -- children stepping in as anchors.

"I know you're good friends with Meghan Markle, but what are you going to get the princess for her wedding?" one young journalist, Logan, asked.

Chopra replied, "Can I tell you? I've been struggling with that myself. You just have to think about the person you're getting a gift for because really, what do give a princess?"

Another child anchor, Claude, asked: "In your career, what's the best piece of advice you've ever gotten?"

"The one really amazing piece of advice I've got, which I've followed till today, is respect people's time if you want your time to be respected," Chopra replied. "Don't be late!"