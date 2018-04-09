'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore expecting first child at 47

Apr 9, 2018, 12:05 PM ET
PHOTO: TV personality Kenya Moore and her husband Marc Daly attend Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala at Four Seasons Hotel, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta.PlayParas Griffin/Getty Images
WATCH 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Nene Leakes gives the inside story

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is going to have a baby.

The 47-year-old reality star revealed the news Sunday night during the show's reunion on Bravo.

This will be the first child for Moore and her husband, New York restaurateur Marc Daly. The couple tied the knot 10 months ago in a romantic sunset ceremony in St. Lucia.

PHOTO: Kenya Moore attends Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center, Jan. 9, 2018 in Atlanta.Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv
Kenya Moore attends "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" season 2 premiere party at Woodruff Arts Center, Jan. 9, 2018 in Atlanta.

Responding to speculation that she would be using a surrogate, the former Miss USA tweeted to one fan, "No surrogate but maybe my next one."

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore shares first photos from wedding

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kenya Moore opens up about secret wedding

Moore also thanked her cast mates for their well wishes on her pregnancy. "So sweet of the girls to be so happy for me," she wrote.

Actor Jerry O'Connell also congratulated Moore on her big news.

Moore first spilled the beans that she was expecting when host Andy Cohen asked if a baby was on the way during the season 10 reunion show.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," Moore said, adding, "Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place."

PHOTO: Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield on The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode 1006, All Aboard the Shady Express, July 30, 2016.Steve Jennings/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" episode 1006, "All Aboard the Shady Express," July 30, 2016.

Soon after marrying Daly last June, Moore told People magazine, "We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away."

Moore announced her secret wedding with a photo on Instagram, saying, "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both."

Comments