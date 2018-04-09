"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is going to have a baby.

The 47-year-old reality star revealed the news Sunday night during the show's reunion on Bravo.

This will be the first child for Moore and her husband, New York restaurateur Marc Daly. The couple tied the knot 10 months ago in a romantic sunset ceremony in St. Lucia.

Responding to speculation that she would be using a surrogate, the former Miss USA tweeted to one fan, "No surrogate but maybe my next one."

Moore also thanked her cast mates for their well wishes on her pregnancy. "So sweet of the girls to be so happy for me," she wrote.

Actor Jerry O'Connell also congratulated Moore on her big news.

Moore first spilled the beans that she was expecting when host Andy Cohen asked if a baby was on the way during the season 10 reunion show.

"We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year," Moore said, adding, "Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place."

Soon after marrying Daly last June, Moore told People magazine, "We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away."

Moore announced her secret wedding with a photo on Instagram, saying, "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both."