Rose McGowan said “everybody knew” in Hollywood of allegations of sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein and spoke out about the “complicity machine” that she says allowed his alleged behavior to go unchecked.

"Everybody knew. I know that. I was there," McGowan said in an exclusive interview today on "Good Morning America." "People kind of think like I don’t know these people, that I’m on the outside, like they are, looking in."

McGowan, now a filmmaker, activist and author, said she would describe herself as a "curtain" in the movie industry that "absorbed all information from both sides."

"I would be the one that saw both sides, that nobody noticed, that was pretty and there just to be used and discarded when they were done," she said.

McGowan, 44, has accused Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival.

The "Brave" author says someone from her management team set up the meeting during the film festival at the restaurant at Weinstein's hotel, the Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley, in Park City, Utah. McGowan said Weinstein moved the meeting to his palatial suite.

McGowan said she was filmed in Sundance by an MTV crew and remembers becoming detached from her body during her alleged encounter with Weinstein.

"A lot of victims and survivors will say they detach and you really do," said McGowan, who was 23 at the time. "You float up above your body because you’re trying to figure out. Literally when he grabbed me I was thinking, ‘Oh I hope I still have lipstick on for the camera.’ Your brain is in another place and all of a sudden your body is like, ‘What, what, what.’

"This is not what I expected at 10 in the morning," she said.

McGowan would eventually reach a settlement with Weinstein for $100,000. In exchange, she would not pursue legal action against him. A copy of the settlement was posted by The New Yorker.

McGowan said she initially tried to use the settlement money to purchase a billboard.

"It was my only way of saying, ‘I didn’t like this. I didn’t want this.’ It was my only form of voice," she said.

In a statement to ABC News, Ben Brafman, an attorney for Weinstein said, "Mr. Weinstein denies Rose McGowan’s allegations of non-consensual sexual contact and it is erroneous and irresponsible to conflate claims of inappropriate behavior and consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of rape."

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. Though the former studio head has sought professional help, his spokeswoman has said that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Following these claims and reports, Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company, banned from the Producer's Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Weinstein is currently under investigation in Los Angeles, New York and the United Kingdom.

"I wish there were charges because I find it very strange, like how many women does it take?," McGowan said. "We’re at over 100 on the list ... We keep adding to it. I would probably estimate like there’s got to be over 1,000, 2,000, because this is a lifelong career of rape for this man."

'It's a complicity machine.'

McGowan alleges there was an orbit of people around Weinstein that allowed his alleged behaviors to continue unchecked for decades.

"For me he’s a sick person. He’s a sick mind, but what about all the others?" she said. "There were so many. The machinery set up in every country he would go to. For the handlers to hand him the victims, from starting with the agents and managers.

"When I say it’s a complicity machine, it is," she said.

McGowan, who is set to star in a five-part documentary series on E!, has become a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement after criticizing Weinstein. She has used Twitter as her voice to address allegations, hold people accountable and encourage other women to come forward.

"It’s nice being able to speak for myself," she said. "Every interview I did for so many years … started with, ‘What was it like to work with this man?,’ Well, it’s exactly like what you’d think."

ABC News' Lesley Messer, Alexa Valiente and George Constantino contributed to this report.