'Roseanne' recap: The episode when 'fun grandma loses her cool'

Roseanne Barr pretty much summed up the third episode of the hit ABC reboot when she said, "Fun grandma loses her cool."

In the episode titled, "Roseanne Gets the Chair," the matriarch of the Conners family is trying desperately hard to pretend like she doesn't need help getting up and down the stairs in her Illinois home.

After her husband, Dan, steals an electric chair -- otherwise known as the Easy Climb 5,000 -- from their neighbor, Roseanne is none too pleased.

"I already told you I'm not using it. Those are for old people," she quipped.

But soon, Roseanne would need help getting up and down those stairs chasing after her stubborn granddaughter, Harris, who's recently opened an Etsy store selling clothes she claims she picked up from the thrift store.

Adam Rose/ABC

Not to mention, Harris is also calling her mother, Darlene, by her first name.

"When did you turn into such of a pushover?" Dan asked his daughter. But Darlene wasn't concerned ... at least, not yet.

It all comes to a head when once again, Harris continues to hog the laundry machines, which she's using to wash the clothes she plans to sell in her Etsy store.

"My problem is you're acting like you own the place and we don't even own the place," Roseanne told Harris. "You've got it real good here ... so you better start showing some gratitude instead of acting like an entitled little b----."

Adam Rose/ABC

Harris, who's much like her grandmother, was unfazed, calling Roseanne a "stupid old hillbilly."

"Welcome to the hillbilly day spa!" Roseanne yelled while dunking Harris' head under the kitchen sink with the water running.

Of course, Darlene comes into the kitchen, breaking up the fight. That's when both mother and grandmother discovered Harris is actually stealing clothes to resell them. Or at least getting stolen clothes from friends. But either way, it's not welcome news for Harris.

"I just wanted to make some money because my life sucks," Harris said, telling her mother later that her plan is to move back to Chicago by the end of the month.

Needless to say, Darlene killed her daughter's plan to move back and instead offered that in "three years," she can move wherever she wants. That's when she's 18.

Looks like the Conners family will have to get used to living with each other for now. "We are in this together," Darlene said with an air of hope.

"Roseanne" returns to ABC next Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.