Royal baby: Look back at Princess Kate, Princess Diana showing their newborns to the world

Apr 23, 2018, 8:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show off their new arrival, Princess Charlotte to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St. Marys Hospital, May 2, 2015, in London.PlayPaul Treadway/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Princess Kate, 36, welcomed her third child, a baby boy, today, Kensington Palace announced.

The newborn weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces at birth. William, 35, was present for the baby's birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

It won’t be much of a surprise when it comes to when and where the public gets a first glimpse of the newest royal.

Kate and Prince William will most likely pose with the newborn, the fifth in line to the throne, outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the Easter Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel at Windsor Castle, April 1, 2018, in Windsor, England. Tolga Akmen/Pool/Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, April 1, 2018, in Windsor, England.

It would be the same step Kate took with her two older children, Prince George, who turns 5 in July, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace.

It is also what the late Princess Diana did after she gave birth to her two sons, William and Prince Harry, at the same hospital.

Take a look back at the first glimpses of royal newborns outside the Lindo Wing.

Princess Charlotte, 2015

PHOTO: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show off their new arrival, Princess Charlotte to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St. Marys Hospital, May 2, 2015, in London.Paul Treadway/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge show off their new arrival, Princess Charlotte to the world outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, May 2, 2015, in London.

Princess Charlotte's face was visible to the world when Kate carried her outside of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, alongside William.

Kate, dressed in a floral dress with her hair in curls, gave birth to Charlotte on the same day that she and William left the hospital with their newest addition.

Prince George, 2013

PHOTO: Britains Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge hold the Prince of Cambridge, July 23, 2013, as they pose for photographers outside St. Marys Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth.Lefteris Pitarakis/AP
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge hold the Prince of Cambridge, July 23, 2013, as they pose for photographers outside St. Mary's Hospital exclusive Lindo Wing in London where the Duchess gave birth.

Kate and William made their first appearance together outside of St. Mary's Hospital with Prince George Alexander Louis on July 23, 2013.

Kate, who gave birth to George on July 22, wore a polka dot dress that drew comparisons to her late mother-in-law, Diana.

Prince Harry, 1982

PHOTO: Prince Charles and Princess Diana with the newly born Prince Henry outside The Lindo Wing at St Marys Hospital in London, Sept. 17, 1984. Tim Graham/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana with the newly born Prince Henry outside The Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London, Sept. 17, 1984.

Diana delivered Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St. Mary's Hospital on Sept. 15, 1984.

She wore a red coat and red shoes to carry Harry outside of the hospital two days later, on September 22nd. Diana, Charles and Harry, wrapped in a white blanket, were greeted by loud cheers from the gathered crowd.

Prince William, 1984

PHOTO: New born Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles leave St. Marys hospital on June 22, 1982 in Paddington, London.Getty Images, FILE
New born Prince William with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles leave St. Mary's hospital on June 22, 1982 in Paddington, London.

Diana gave birth to Prince William Arthur Philip Louis in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital on June 21, 1982, marking a break from the tradition of royal births at Buckingham Palace.

Less than 24 hours after giving birth, Diana carried William outside of the hospital, accompanied by Charles. The new family of three then traveled home to Kensington Palace.

