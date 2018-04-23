Princess Kate, 36, welcomed her third child, a baby boy, today, Kensington Palace announced.

The newborn weighed in at eight pounds, seven ounces at birth. William, 35, was present for the baby's birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

It won’t be much of a surprise when it comes to when and where the public gets a first glimpse of the newest royal.

Kate and Prince William will most likely pose with the newborn, the fifth in line to the throne, outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Tolga Akmen/Pool/Getty Images

It would be the same step Kate took with her two older children, Prince George, who turns 5 in July, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

It is also what the late Princess Diana did after she gave birth to her two sons, William and Prince Harry, at the same hospital.

The world’s media are gathered outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital ahead of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child. pic.twitter.com/FLr1lL2AyT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

Take a look back at the first glimpses of royal newborns outside the Lindo Wing.

Princess Charlotte, 2015

Paul Treadway/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's face was visible to the world when Kate carried her outside of St. Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015, alongside William.

Kate, dressed in a floral dress with her hair in curls, gave birth to Charlotte on the same day that she and William left the hospital with their newest addition.

Prince George, 2013

Lefteris Pitarakis/AP

Kate and William made their first appearance together outside of St. Mary's Hospital with Prince George Alexander Louis on July 23, 2013.

Kate, who gave birth to George on July 22, wore a polka dot dress that drew comparisons to her late mother-in-law, Diana.

Prince Harry, 1982

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Diana delivered Prince Henry Charles Albert David at St. Mary's Hospital on Sept. 15, 1984.

She wore a red coat and red shoes to carry Harry outside of the hospital two days later, on September 22nd. Diana, Charles and Harry, wrapped in a white blanket, were greeted by loud cheers from the gathered crowd.

Prince William, 1984

Getty Images, FILE

Diana gave birth to Prince William Arthur Philip Louis in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital on June 21, 1982, marking a break from the tradition of royal births at Buckingham Palace.

Less than 24 hours after giving birth, Diana carried William outside of the hospital, accompanied by Charles. The new family of three then traveled home to Kensington Palace.