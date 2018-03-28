Motherhood and marriage have not slowed Serena Williams.

The trailer for her new HBO docu-series "Being Serena" makes that much clear.

"When I realized I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh, my god! How am I going to play?'" Williams says in the trailer released this week. "I put so much pressure on myself -- I want to make sure that I'm the best. I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis, but I'm not done yet."

Besides listing the many titles Williams wears -- record-breaker, icon, mogul, wife, mother -- the brief clip shows Williams working out while pregnant, spending time with baby Alexis Olympia, exchanging vows with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, making business decisions for her brand and, of course, smashing balls on the tennis court.

Earlier this month, Williams, 36, notched her first singles win since giving birth at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

The win came after Williams bowed out of the Australian Open in January, four months after having her daughter.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams said in a statement at the time, according to The Associated Press.

Earlier, Williams opened up about the complications she endured during Alexis’ birth, telling Vogue magazine she underwent multiple operations after sustaining a pulmonary embolism the day after she gave birth via emergency C-section.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said she spent the first six weeks of motherhood unable to get out of bed.

"Being Serena" will give viewers an intimate look at Williams during pregnancy, new motherhood, marriage and more. The five-part series will begin airing on May 2 on HBO.