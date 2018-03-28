'Being Serena' teaser shows Serena Williams as 'mogul, wife, mother'

Mar 28, 2018, 1:59 PM ET
PHOTO: U.S. tennis player Serena Williams speaks at the Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium during the groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami, March 19, 2018.PlayErik S. Lesser/EPA via Shutterstock
Motherhood and marriage have not slowed Serena Williams.

The trailer for her new HBO docu-series "Being Serena" makes that much clear.

"When I realized I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh, my god! How am I going to play?'" Williams says in the trailer released this week. "I put so much pressure on myself -- I want to make sure that I'm the best. I don't know if there's anything left for me in tennis, but I'm not done yet."

Besides listing the many titles Williams wears -- record-breaker, icon, mogul, wife, mother -- the brief clip shows Williams working out while pregnant, spending time with baby Alexis Olympia, exchanging vows with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, making business decisions for her brand and, of course, smashing balls on the tennis court.

PHOTO: Serena Williams is photographed here with her daughter by Mario Testino for Vogue magazine. Courtesy Vogue/Mario Testino

Serena Williams is photographed here with her daughter by Mario Testino for Vogue magazine.

Earlier this month, Williams, 36, notched her first singles win since giving birth at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

The win came after Williams bowed out of the Australian Open in January, four months after having her daughter.

"After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I'm not where I personally want to be," Williams said in a statement at the time, according to The Associated Press.

PHOTO: Serena Williams prepares to serve to Zarina Diyas, of Kazakhstan, during the first round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., March 8, 2018.Crystal Chatham/AP
Serena Williams prepares to serve to Zarina Diyas, of Kazakhstan, during the first round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., March 8, 2018.

Earlier, Williams opened up about the complications she endured during Alexis’ birth, telling Vogue magazine she underwent multiple operations after sustaining a pulmonary embolism the day after she gave birth via emergency C-section.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner said she spent the first six weeks of motherhood unable to get out of bed.

"Being Serena" will give viewers an intimate look at Williams during pregnancy, new motherhood, marriage and more. The five-part series will begin airing on May 2 on HBO.

