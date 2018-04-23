Shania Twain apologizes for offending anyone with President Trump comments

Country star Shania Twain has apologized to anyone she may have offended when she recently said that if she were American, she would have voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

After the Canadian told The Guardian that she would have cast her ballot for Trump because "he seemed honest," she took to Twitter to release a lengthy mea culpa.

"I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context," she wrote. "I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President."

Twain, 52, continued that she was just responding to a question solely about the election and nothing else, and that she thinks, "the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician."

"My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows," she added.

In her interview that came out Sunday, Twain told The Guardian that "I would have voted for [Trump] because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both ... I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

After her apology, Twitter was divided over it. Some appreciated the comments, while others felt like she should never have to post about something she didn't even do.

One commenter wrote, "You have exactly zero reason to apologize for what you said," while another added, "I’m offended by your back-pedaling apology. What now?"

Another fan wrote, "You are entitled to your own opinion. Don’t change it or apologize on behalf of it for anyone else. EVER. Love you."

An ABC News request for comment from the White House on Twain's remarks and apology did not receive an immediate response.