Transcript for Shania Twain to release 1st album in over 15 years

A hard act to follow. Yes, it sure is. Ka Kate, sorry you're in school. Life is about to get real good for robin and Shania twain and all of her fans. That's the name of the lead single off her upcoming album, her first in over 15 years. Robin, where has she been? I don't know. 15 years, too many. So happy to have her back though. Shania tells entertainment weekly she just collected ideas over the years, put them all together, and they are the inspiration. Every time she had a nugget, she saved it and here it all is. No more collaborating with her ex-husband mutt Lang. She's going big time. Ed sheeran's co-writer in charge of the album. The singer is set to hit the road next summer. I know where I'll find you, robin. She'll be headlining in California on April 29th where she plans to debut that new hit single "Life's about to get good." Country music, yeah. She's just -- I've seen her in concert many times. She was in residency in las Vegas and she actually pulled me on stage. And you hated that. I know. To sing, yes. But it was so much fun. She's a good one. We'll get her on "Gma." Please. You got her on speed dial. That's got to be on tape somewhere. I believe we do have that as I recall. A more serious story, the last living male northern white rhino on the planet is looking for a meat and his protecters are hoping that the dating app tinder might just be the answer. It's actually quite genius. It's a new campaign called the most eligible bachelor in the world. A profile has been set up. He says I don't mean to be forward but the fate of my species literally depends on me. He is 43 years old. He does have two female companions with him at his conservativesy in Kenya. They are not able to breed. Every time you swipe right you'll be forwarded to donatio donations. Shortly after his profile was posted it crashed. I don't think it's his charming looks. They need $9 million for new breeding technology to keep the species alive so look for his profile. Swipe right on the horn. Yes, that was me. That was my interpretation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.