Shonda Rhimes live-tweets filming of final episode of 'Scandal'

Gladiators, it's the end of an era. The cast of "Scandal" filmed the last and final episode of the series, and the show's creator, Shonda Rhimes, live-tweeted the experience.

Rhimes, 48, announced last May that the hit ABC political drama, starring Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, would end after season seven.

Richard Cartwright/ABC

On Friday night, the showrunner let fans on set to watch the final episode being filmed.

"We are still filming the final day, the final scene of 'Scandal' -- still happening, not done," she said in one video.

After posting another photo with the show's crew, Rhimes said that it's "getting real."

Katie Lowes, who plays Quinn on the series, was also on set during the final scene. Rhimes shared a selfie with her, with the caption: "Last scene rehearsed. Can barely breathe."

Another photo shows Joe Morton's Eli Pope, Olivia Pope's onscreen father, along with other cast and crew watching from behind a monitor on set.

Rhimes then shared that it was now over. "And that’s a wrap on #scandal," she wrote. " A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second."

She added, "Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life."

"Scandal" star Washington told ABC's "Good Morning America" last May that she and the rest of the cast were happy to know ahead of time that the show was ending after season seven.

“Sometimes as an actor you don’t know when you’re going to be out of a job and so it’s nice actually to go into the last season knowing that it’s our last season,” Washington, 41, said then. "We’re already talking about how it’s going to be like no-holds-barred, better than ever, no holding punches, putting it all out on the table.”