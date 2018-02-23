Singer Pink's 6-year-old daughter sells candy for hurricane relief

Feb 23, 2018, 12:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Pink, Willow Sage Hart and Carey Hart attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. PlayChristopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Pink's 6-year-old daughter Willow is a little humanitarian in the making.

The daughter of the singer and motocross star Carey Hart wanted to spend her time backstage Thursday helping those in need, so she sold candy for the people in Haiti still recovering from last year's rash of hurricanes.

"Willz and her friend Gracie wanted to do some charity work," Hart posted on Instagram. "So they bought bulk candy and set up a table in catering at mama @pink rehersal Hall. They are donating the money to #Haiti. Good work ladies, doing your part."

Willow is one of two children for Hart and the singer. They are also parents to son Jameson, 1, and the family is very close, even while their famous mom is on the road touring.

Here is a throw back to Valentine’s Day 2013. My girls!!!!!

A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Feb 14, 2018 at 5:54pm PST

Jameson spent Thursday hanging out with his mom before rehearsals as she tried to squeeze in a yoga session.

Rehearsals

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 22, 2018 at 4:59pm PST

Last summer, Pink spoke out about making sure Willow knew that she could be anything she wanted to be when she grew up.

PHOTO: Pink, Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Pink, Carey Hart and daughter Willow Sage Hart arrive at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

At the MTV VMAs, she said that her daughter mentioned that she thought she was ugly and that she looked like a boy, so she told her, "What do you think I look like?"

"When people make fun of me, that's what they use, they say I look like a boy," she said. "I said, 'Do you see me changing my body?' She said, 'No, momma.' ... 'Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?' She said, 'Yes, momma.'"

Pink also sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl earlier this month.

