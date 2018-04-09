Stars of 'Avengers: Infinity War' reveal which actor has read the entire script

The stars of "Avengers: Infinity War" are revealing secrets from the set of the highly-anticipated superhero movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland all sat down for an interview with "Good Morning America" in London to discuss the film.

"We only met like last night," Holland said. "That's the amazing thing about these movies is you make films with some of the greatest people in the industry and you never meet them until the film comes out."

Cumberbatch said he knows a bit more than his co-stars because he has read the entire script to "understand what the context was" for his character Dr. Strange. But like the rest of the cast, Cumberbatch has yet to watch the full film from start to finish and said they are all just as "hyped" as fans.

"We haven't seen the footage until last night, so we came out as excited as the fans," Cumberbatch said of the early screening in London.

Hiddleston, who plays the supervillain Loki, added that a lot of this film has been "kept under wraps."

"Actually, none of us have seen the film and we'll be seeing it at the same time as you guys see it on April 27 because there's so much about the film that's being kept under wraps, being kept secret so last night [screening] was about 20 minutes," he explained.

Holland, who plays Spider-Man, said he's been unsuccessful in his attempts to read the full script and that producers have kept him from finding out details.

"I tried for about five minutes to get the script and just gave up so quickly," he said.

But the young Marvel star has at least some inside knowledge and tricks when it comes to the stunts.

"If we ever film stuff where I was upside down we would just stick my hair up and film it right way up," Holland revealed. "If you go upside down your veins pop out in your head and stuff -- it's not pretty."

"I wish I had known that six years ago when I started," Hiddleston said.

"We're learning from the young," Cumberbatch added.

When asked what other character they would like to play in the Marvel universe, Cumberbatch chose Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy"; Holland picked Ned Leeds, a supporting character from Spider-Man; and Hiddleston chose the grandmaster from "Thor: Ragnarok."

"What's not lovable about baby Groot?" said Cumberbatch.

Hiddleston said, "I just think Jeff Goldblum created such a fascinating and hilarious character."

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters April 27.

