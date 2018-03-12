Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

Country music star Tim McGraw gave fans in Ireland a big scare on Sunday after he collapsed on stage.

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine," a representative for the singer said in a statement. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, FILE

McGraw reportedly had just wrapped up a rendition of his hit song "Humble & Kind" when he dropped to his knees and then took a seat.

His wife, fellow country music singer Faith Hill, returned to the stage to tell the crowd that he was OK.

"He's been super dehydrated," Hill said, according to footage posted on social media. "I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage."

Debra L. Rothenberg/Getty Images

The two were performing in the U.K. this weekend as a part of the annual Country to Country festival, which lists Nashville stars LeAnn Rimes and Eric Church among its headliners this year.

McGraw and Hill are preparing for another leg of their Soul2Soul World Tour, scheduled to begin in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.