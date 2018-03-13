Tim McGraw says he needs to 'cut short my workout' after collapsing on stage

Tim McGraw’s grueling workouts have become the stuff of country music legend, but it looks like the hitmaker’s impressive fitness routine could be catching up with him.

One day after the singer collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland, he blamed the incident on "lots of flying and dehydration," and added that his exercise regimen may need to change.

“I gotta cut short my workout,” McGraw told The Blast, as paparazzi caught up with him as he arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City late Monday night.

On Sunday night, McGraw, 50, reportedly dropped to his knees and took a seat after singing his song "Humble and Kind" as part of the annual Country to Country festival. His wife, country star Faith Hill, 50, told the crowd shortly thereafter that he was OK, but added that she would not let him continue the performance.

"Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show. He was attended to by local medical staff on site and will be fine," a representative for the singer said in a statement. "He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon."

McGraw and Hill will resume their Soul2Soul world tour in Richmond, Virginia, on May 31.

