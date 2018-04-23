New baby spotted in the Lindo wing - but this one's not royal

More
The duke and duchess of Cambridge aren't the only people at St. Mary's Hospital in London to welcome a new baby.
0:57 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New baby spotted in the Lindo wing - but this one's not royal
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54665636,"title":"New baby spotted in the Lindo wing - but this one's not royal","duration":"0:57","description":"The duke and duchess of Cambridge aren't the only people at St. Mary's Hospital in London to welcome a new baby.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/baby-spotted-lindo-wing-royal-54665636","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.