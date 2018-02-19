Transcript for 'Black Panther' smashes February box office record with $192M opening

And back now with "Black panther" and this incredible opening weekend. A groundbreaking film get something much attention. Diane Macedo is here. This is shattering box office records. Yes. $19million. Just what the filling brought in in the first three days. It's now projected to hit $218 for the four-day total. Not only the highest opening ever for a February film. It's the largest presidents' day weekend opening for a film. In the top five movie openings of all time. Shattering. What are the reviews? Excellent so far. A-plus cinema score from audiences. And 97% certified fresh on rotten tomatoes. That is the best score for any superhero films. The fresh tomato. Certified. The fans are so excited. They're my favorite part. We're getting videos on social media. People are showing up with instruments. Dressed in beautiful outfits. We have seen people, reenacting the fight scenes. Full-blown choreographed dance comes out of the movie. That's how excited they were. Oh, man. They're -- That's not the movie? No, just the fans. We'll be back. Wow. Your digestive system has billions of bacteria,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.