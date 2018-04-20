Transcript for Who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress? Meet the 3 top contenders

One big questn who will dine meghanrkle's wed dress. Diane Macedo isere with the top contrs. T designer of megh drs is tightly guarded secret we have people a they've uncovered some clues. Congratulation Reporter: The countdown is on. Less THA month to go until Meghan andharry's big day and the duo is showing no signs of slowing down. They appeared thursdaht at a women's empowerment Reio meeting with organizations and charitieing to promote global gene equality. A cause Markle has long championed.at the event S opted for the lar Jackie O. Dress by B halo but it's H wedding gown that has everyone talking. Three, the favorite, cpher ey, the visionary behind iconic British B burberry friends who we saw by her side has seen going into top secret meetings with burber executives in London a few D ago. Reporter: The otherare.nd Ralph & Russo who created $75,000 inc. Gaugesme gown a are now rising all comment on Meghan. Any designer that is doing the dress big will have to sign a strict N nondisclosure agreement and with H & Russo they've actually had toove their external company in-house and M be one of the biggest clues they could be O the dress designers on the big day. Epter: ABC news has also learned mn is F bridal boot camp rim to get ready. Kicked up her rkouts high gea and apparently foseardio wor with one of harry'ssonal trainers here at Kenton palace. Meghan was recently seen visiting a yoga instructo mewhere here in London and that Wil be part of her big bridodworkout. Reporter: With T help Jessica Mulroney, the stylest bend her look, Meghan is now planning another special event for here ekend. Meghan is actually plannin an erican-style rehearsal dinnerith her nearest and dearest here I Londo that will take place probably without members of the royal family. Orll on the T list, the all important honeymoon destination. An remember, she is expected ea dresses othday.roret is considered additional designeror her reception gl a little less am she's going to look fantastic. It' her wedding day. Forensic work. My detectives on the case We'll be right back. Christie Brinkley ere.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.